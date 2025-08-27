Local News
Youth Rising Together Rally In Mattagami FN

August 27, 2025 158 views
Youth Rising Together brought together local youth and supporters for a community rally in Mattagami FN on August 18, 2025. The group is pictured here with Chief Jennifer Constant (in front with the Mattagami FN broach) overlooking Mattagami Lake. (Photo by Trentin Thomas)

Xavier Kataquapit Writer Youth Rising Together held a rally in Mattagami First Nation to allow local First Nation youth an opportunity to show their support of grassroots youth movements. The event was led by youth organizers in Mattagami FN to give voice to young people in the community who are concerned about recent government legislation. Chief Jennifer Constant spoke to the group and showed her support to First Nation youth as they voiced their concerns regarding legislation that will affect First Nation lands and rights in the future. “It’s important for our leadership to support our youth. The youth taking a stand is always an important process to support. They are doing the advocacy that is innate in all Indigenous people. I feel that this is not just for Mattagami…

