Youth Rising Together Rally In Mattagami FN

Xavier Kataquapit Writer Youth Rising Together held a rally in Mattagami First Nation to allow local First Nation youth an opportunity to show their support of grassroots youth movements. The event was led by youth organizers in Mattagami FN to give voice to young people in the community who are concerned about recent government legislation. Chief Jennifer Constant spoke to the group and showed her support to First Nation youth as they voiced their concerns regarding legislation that will affect First Nation lands and rights in the future. “It’s important for our leadership to support our youth. The youth taking a stand is always an important process to support. They are doing the advocacy that is innate in all Indigenous people. I feel that this is not just for Mattagami…
