Rivermen star has hall of fame roots

By Sam Laskaris Writer A player with some rather famous relatives is among those hoping to help lead the Six Nations Rivermen to some success at this year’s Presidents Cup. David Anderson, a late-season acquisition, is in Whitby this week with the local Senior B men’s lacrosse squad. The Rivermen are one of eight clubs participating in the national tourney, often simply called The Prezzy. Anderson, who is 24, is the grandson of the late Gaylord Powless. And his great-grandfather was Ross Powless. Gaylord and Ross are considered among the greatest lacrosse players from Six Nations. Both are Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductees. Anderson’s mother Michelle is Gaylord’s daughter. Anderson, who is 24, was already playing in the higher calibre Major Series Lacrosse (MSL), which features Senior A teams,…
