First Nations woman rejoins Ontario Hockey Federation board of directors

August 28, 2025 82 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com The board of directors for the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) will once again have Indigenous representation. That’s because earlier this month, Gayle Payette, who served on the OHF board from 2022 through 2024, was selected to fill a board position for one year. Payette, a member of M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, is believed to be the first Indigenous person to have served on the OHF board. After her initial term, Payette decided not to seek re-election last year. At the time, however, she made it clear that perhaps she would be willing to return to the association’s board at some point down the line. “I said there’d be a possibility in the future,” Payette said. “I wasn’t really firm on…

