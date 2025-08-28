National News
‘Moving forward together’: 49th BC Elders Gathering lifts spirits

August 28, 2025 77 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Vancouver, BC – Braving an intense August heat wave, British Columbia elders made the journey to Vancouver’s Canada Place overlooking the Burrard Inlet for the 49th Annual First Nations Elders Gathering on Aug. 26 and 27. Spirits soared as the boom of traditional drumming filled the air for the Grand Entry, a parade of nations led by cultural hosts the Squamish Nation Elders (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Siiyúxwa). “I raise my hands to each and every one of you, my friends and relatives,” said Squamish First Nation spokesperson Swo Wo (Wilson Williams). “Thank you for bringing the gifts of your people – your elders – here to spend some time. We hope you enjoy our home very much, this beautiful place we have lived…

