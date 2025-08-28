Hudbay resuming operations at Manitoba mine after wildfire spurred evacuation in July

Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it’s resuming its Snow Lake mining operations after it halted work in July due to wildfires in northwestern Manitoba. The Toronto-based company says the Manitoba Wildfire Service has lifted a mandatory evacuation order for the Town of Snow Lake. Hudbay Minerals says there was no structural damage to its infrastructure and facilities. The company also says it completed an infrastructure safety review. John O’Shaughnessy, vice president of Hudbay’s Manitoba unit, says he credits the company’s emergency preparedness with safeguarding its facilities. O’Shaughnessy says Hudbay expects a full return to operations. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025. Companies in this story: (TSX:HBM) …



