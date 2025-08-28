National News
‘It has taken away some hope’: Yukon sees 16 drug-related deaths in 2025 so far

August 28, 2025 88 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon coroner’s service has investigated 16 substance-related deaths this year so far, according to Yukon chief coroner Heather Jones. Jones told the News on Aug. 26 that 15 of those deaths are from toxic, illicit drugs whereas one of the deaths is an overdose of a non-illicit drug, but still a substance-related death. This comes after there were a total of 16 deaths over the entire course of 2024. “We’ve got 16 with four more months to go,” she said. “It’s telling me that we are, unless things are going to change really quickly in the next few months, we’re still right in the midst of this substance use health emergency.” “To be honest, from last year to this year,…

