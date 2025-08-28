Another power company eyeing Northwestern Ontario city for solar farm

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com DRYDEN — City officials in Dryden have more than one suitor who wants to build a solar plant within city limits. Representatives from Alectra Energy Solutions made their pitch to Dryden city council at its Aug. 25 meeting to use a plot of land north of the city centre to build a proposed 15-megawatt project that would be connected to the province’s energy grid. In response to a question by Coun. Catherine Kiewning at the meeting, Kevin Whyte, the government relations and development lead for Alectra, said it would be near, but on a different plot of land, to where another proposed solar and battery storage project by Atura Power might go. That company is also seeking council’s support for its proposed…