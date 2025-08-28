Mental health support for Îyârhe Nakoda students gets boost

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA — Îyârhe Nakoda students will have more mental health support available heading into the school year. Part of a $4.6 million grant announced by the provincial government, 27 First Nations across Alberta will receive funding for learning and mental health resources for students throughout the 2025-26 school year. “We recognize that strong mental health and learning supports are crucial to helping students build resilience, succeed in school and form healthy relationships,” said Garett Koehler, press secretary for the Ministry of Education and Childcare in an email. Support eligible for funding by the grant can include anything from occupational and physical therapy, the hiring of wellness coaches or family school liaison workers or for programs promoting mental health and…



