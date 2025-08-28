National News
ticker

Manitoba First Nation, municipality get new tools to fight a common enemy: wildfires

August 28, 2025 79 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The increasing threat of wildfires in southeastern Manitoba is driving Indigenous and rural communities to build stronger firefighting capabilities, using new federal funding to prepare for harsher fire seasons ahead. The Rural Municipality of Piney and Buffalo Point First Nation sit near the US border amid jack pine forests that, combined with climate change and growing human settlement, face increasing wildfire danger. “We love to live within the forest,” said Martin Van Osch, Piney’s chief administrative officer and chair of its protective services committee. But that comes with mounting risks. “What we’re seeing, along with climate change, is a change in our forest age and the amount of burnable fuel that’s out on the landscape.” To address evolving challenges, Piney,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘This is an epidemic’: NAN holds walk for overdose awareness

August 28, 2025 75

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Anna Betty Achneepineskum…

Read more
National News

Prophet River First Nation to host star goaltender at iSPARC floor hockey jamboree

August 28, 2025 73

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First…

Read more