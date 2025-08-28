National News
Canada’s biggest Arctic research entity is 10 years ‘young’

August 28, 2025 75 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News One of North America’s leading Arctic research entities just turned 10 years old. Or 10 years “young,” as one of its scientists says. “We’re still growing as an organization,” said David Hik, chief scientist and vice-president of research at Polar Knowledge Canada. The federal agency was created in 2015 to advance Canada’s knowledge of the Arctic. It was tasked with creating and managing the country’s biggest northern scientific research hub, the Canadian High Arctic Research Station, or CHARS, in Cambridge Bay. The station was officially completed in 2019, after several years of construction and a North of North-like competition between Cambridge Bay, Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay to be the host community. Cambridge Bay won out over the two other contenders…

