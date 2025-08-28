Prophet River First Nation to host star goaltender at iSPARC floor hockey jamboree

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation will host a National Hockey League (NHL) legend in mid-September. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) announced plans for the Vancouver Canucks Floor Hockey Jamboree, powered by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (iSPARC). In promoting the event on Facebook, PRFN promises attendees to “get ready for a great time” with lunch to be provided. The event will be highlighted by a visit from the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, and former star goaltender for the club, Kirk McLean. McLean had 245 career wins in the NHL and was the starting goaltender for the team during their thrilling 1994 Stanley Cup playoff run, where they lost in seven games to the New…



