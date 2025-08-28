National News
ticker

Prophet River First Nation to host star goaltender at iSPARC floor hockey jamboree

August 28, 2025 73 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation will host a National Hockey League (NHL) legend in mid-September. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) announced plans for the Vancouver Canucks Floor Hockey Jamboree, powered by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (iSPARC). In promoting the event on Facebook, PRFN promises attendees to “get ready for a great time” with lunch to be provided. The event will be highlighted by a visit from the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, and former star goaltender for the club, Kirk McLean. McLean had 245 career wins in the NHL and was the starting goaltender for the team during their thrilling 1994 Stanley Cup playoff run, where they lost in seven games to the New…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘This is an epidemic’: NAN holds walk for overdose awareness

August 28, 2025 75

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Anna Betty Achneepineskum…

Read more
National News

Canada’s biggest Arctic research entity is 10 years ‘young’

August 28, 2025 76

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News One of North America’s leading Arctic research…

Read more