‘This is an epidemic’: NAN holds walk for overdose awareness

August 28, 2025 75 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Anna Betty Achneepineskum came to Wednesday’s International Overdose Awareness Day commemoration carrying a framed photo of Dave Beardy. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief explained that an overdose claimed the life of her son-in-law Beardy, from Muskrat Lake Dam First Nation, six years ago. “My daughter is here, and his daughter is here,” Achneepineskum said near Shelter House on George Street, where NAN had concluded its International Overdose Awareness Walk. “And I know there’s other family members here who have lost loved ones as well,” she said. “So this is an epidemic all across this country. And we need to do more.” International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, but NAN held its walk on Wednesday,…

