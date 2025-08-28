Latest Angus Reid survey sheds new light on the One Canadian Economy Act

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase While most Canadians are staying up to date on the One Canadian Economy Act, many lack a clear grasp of the principles at stake, according to data released by the Angus Reid Institute last week. Research associate Jon Roe said the Angus Reid Institute surveyed 2,508 people to gauge public opinion regarding Section 35 of the Constitution Act and United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). “We wanted to see where Canadians stood on these issues, especially as we’re looking through Mark Carney’s government,” Roe said. The results come as legislatures across the country move to scale back Indigenous and environmental consultations amid economic uncertainty from U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump. “He’s kind of the elephant in the…
