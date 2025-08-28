National News
Food hubs planned across Treaty 3 territory to combat food insecurity

August 28, 2025 135 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com KENORA — The investment corporation of Grand Council Treaty 3 is planning to establish four hubs throughout the territory where community members can access food, with a focus on traditional ingredients. The Treaty 3 Investment Group recently received $250,000 from the province’s Indigenous economic development fund towards what a government announcement called “a large-scale food distribution centre.” Maria Montoya, the Indigenous-led investment group’s strategy and innovation analyst, said the project aims to set the hubs up with one each in the territory’s general north, south, east and west areas. “Something that we have heard so much in (community) meetings that we had with different communities was that this work cannot wait any longer,” Montoya said. “We have seen all the changes that…

