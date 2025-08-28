National News
Six Nations Police seek public’s help in search for wanted individual

August 28, 2025 165 views
Rodney LaForme

Rodney LaForme OHSWEKEN, ONT. – Six Nations Police is appealing to the public to help locate a wanted individual. Rodney Laforme, 42, of Ohsweken, Ont., is wanted for multiple sexual-related offences. To protect the identify of the victims, no further information will be released at this time. The Criminal Investigations Unit is actively conducting an ongoing investigation and would appreciate assistance with determining Laforme’s whereabouts. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an online tip at crimestoppersbb.com. They may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000….

