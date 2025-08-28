Politics left at the border as Niagara-on-the-Lake welcomes ‘our U.S. neighbours’

By Paige Seburn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report It’s been a summer marked by tension for Canada and the United States, as tariff disputes and talk of Canada becoming the 51st state show few signs of fading. While that’s made some Canadians reluctant to head south of the border, it hasn’t stopped flocks of Americans from crossing north, a few making Niagara-on-the-Lake a key stop. Sometimes, the strain bubbles over in emotion: some American visitors to NOTL have gotten sentimental, locals say, even apologizing or hugging volunteers and employees when thanked for coming. But local tourism representatives say they don’t engage in politics — they simply offer a warm welcome, says Vlad Haltigin, co-lead for the Niagara-on-the-Lake Ambassadors. Many Americans who come up to the ambassadors on the…
