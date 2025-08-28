Uncertainty reigns in Kanesatake nearly one month after cancelled election

By Maura Forrest Tensions are flaring in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake nearly one month after an election was abruptly called off, leaving disagreement and uncertainty over who is in charge and how to organize another vote. The cancellation has sparked anger, confusion and accusations of a power grab in an already deeply divided community west of Montreal, which was at the centre of the 1990 Oka Crisis. Now, it seems likely the courts will have to decide who has the authority to hold a new election. “It’s do or die as usual,” said Serge Simon, one of the incumbent council chiefs. “We always seem to be on the edge of that precipice.” On Tuesday, the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake filed a statement of claim asking the Federal Court to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice