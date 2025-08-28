National News
Survey reveals widespread scepticism towards Residential School evidence, amid growing denialism movements

August 28, 2025 145 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that almost two-thirds of Canadians held reservations about the 2021 findings from Kamloops Indian Residential School, a figure raising eyebrows among scholars. Jon Roe, a research associate at the Angus Reid Institute, said the survey was part of a series designed to gauge Canadians’ understanding of Indigenous issues, starting with the One Canadian Economy Act. “We wanted to maybe broaden the scope a bit, just to take a look at all the contemporary issues that we’re seeing from Canadians,” Roe said. According to the survey, 63 percent of Canadians say they need more evidence before accepting that the “soil anomalies” uncovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School represent unmarked graves, while 46 percent said it…

