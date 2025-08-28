National News
MCK approves emergency payment for students relying on Jordan Principle funding

August 28, 2025 134 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has approved an emergency payment of more than $325,000 to cover the cost of tuition for students living with disabilities in the community ahead of the new school year. The decision was made in response to significant delays in the implementation of Jordan’s Principle funding provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) over recent months. MCK Chief Jeffrey Diabo said the payment is intended to ensure that these students can still access the specialized educational services they need in the interim. “We are seeing the emotional toll this uncertainty is taking on our students,” Diabo said. “The anxiety, the fear of losing their school environment, and the disruption to their routines are deeply affecting their mental health.” In…

