Prospect of iron mine near Aupaluk spurs discussion

August 29, 2025 107 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Eva Grey’s history in Aupaluk goes back to the 1970s, when the land where the community of 200 now sits was mainly used for camping and hunting. “It’s a real town now,” Grey said, speaking of new infrastructure such as a large health centre and new water plant. “It’s getting big.” Grey has served many roles in Aupaluk as a municipal leader, search and rescue co-ordinator and as an educator. Aupaluk’s growth has had an impact on fish and other animals in the environment who are avoiding the community’s populated areas, Grey said. However, there’s another potential development on the horizon that could have a further impact: mining. Mining is a “divisive” issue in Aupaluk which residents fight over, Grey said….

