Brant County OPP investigate distraction theft…seek’s public help in identifying man

August 29, 2025 105 views

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating  a theft after a man entered  a commercial property on Brant Street, St. George and a $50 scratch ticket was rmoved from the counter. OPP said the theft happened Thursday August 28, 2025, at about 2:24 p.m., when a bald, man wearing a green t-shirt and black pants entered the store and distracted the store employee. OPP said while the employee was distracted the suspect removed a $50.00 scratch ticket from the counter and then left the store. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could assist in identifying this suspect, please contact Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersbb.com. Reference # E251167427…

