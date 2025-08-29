National News
ROPE squad asking for public’s help after federal offender breaches Day Parole

August 29, 2025 146 views
Jeffrey Caldwell

Jeffrey Caldwell OTTAWA, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their Day Parole. Jeffrey Caldwell is described as a Caucasian male, 51-years-old, 6’0″ (183 cm), 235 lbs (107 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the Sun (Keltic) on his left upper arm. Caldwell is serving a 2-year and 1-month sentence for: Possession Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Fail…

