New study shows how Amazon trees use recent rainfall in the dry season and support the production of their own rain

September 2, 2025 197 views

By Magali Nehemy  Assistant Professor, Department of Earth & Environmental Science  University of British Columbia The Amazon is the world’s largest tropical forest, home to unmatched biodiversity and one of the planet’s longest rivers. Besides the Amazon River, the Amazon rainforest also features “flying rivers:” invisible streams of vapour that travel through the atmosphere, fuelling rainfall both within the forest and far beyond its boundaries. The forests play a central role in this system. Much of the moisture that rises into the atmosphere comes from transpiration. Trees pull water from the soil through their roots, transport it to the leaves and release it as vapour. That vapour becomes rainfall — sometimes locally, sometimes hundreds of kilometres away. In the dry season when rain is scarce, up to 70 per cent…

