Idlout ‘disgusted’ with Carney over elimination of food vouchers

September 2, 2025 241 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Multiple times per day, Nunavut Member of Parliament Lori Idlout hears another story of a family going hungry in one of Nunavut’s small communities, she told Nunavut News. Rising hunger coincides with the federal government putting an end to hamlet food vouchers, according to Idlout. Nunavut’s only representative in the House of Commons said she believes Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government is more concerned with resource development than ensuring her constituents can afford groceries. “They would rather dig for critical minerals than ensure Inuit have food to eat. I am disgusted by the Carney government’s response to Nunavut,” Idlout said. Families with children under age 18 were receiving $500 per month while those with children under age three in…

