Six Nations Fire fighters were out to remind motorists it’s the first day of school

Six Nation students walking through Ohsweken got a helping hand from Six Nations fire fighters, including Jess Martin, who were out with signs reminding motorists to slow down children are walking to school in the village. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…
