Brant residents asked to limit water use

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Residents in Brant County are being asked to reduce water use by 20 per cent following a dry summer with high temperatures. The plea comes a week after the conservation authority asked residents to reduce use by 10 per cent. “With the lack of rain, stream flows have continued to drop in the Whitemans Creek and Lower Nith sub-watersheds,” the Grand River Conservation Authority said in a news release Friday. The most effective way people can help is by reducing outdoor water use — even if they’re on private water sources, the release said. This applies to well water users too — because they are fed by the same aquifers that feed Whitemans Creek and the Lower Nith, well water…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice