National News
ticker

Brant residents asked to limit water use

September 2, 2025 250 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Residents in Brant County are being asked to reduce water use by 20 per cent following a dry summer with high temperatures. The plea comes a week after the conservation authority asked residents to reduce use by 10 per cent. “With the lack of rain, stream flows have continued to drop in the Whitemans Creek and Lower Nith sub-watersheds,” the Grand River Conservation Authority said in a news release Friday. The most effective way people can help is by reducing outdoor water use — even if they’re on private water sources, the release said. This applies to well water users too — because they are fed by the same aquifers that feed Whitemans Creek and the Lower Nith, well water…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Newfoundland town declares state of emergency, closes businesses as water runs out

September 2, 2025 260

A mayor near Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city says his town of about 27,000 people is…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police seeking information on attempted armed break in

September 2, 2025 243

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police (SNP) are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two individuals…

Read more