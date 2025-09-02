Major firefighting training event planned

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal The Emergency North Training (ENT) FireCon is returning to Thunder Bay, bringing hundreds of volunteer and municipal firefighters, more than 45 exhibitors and more than 40 instructors from the Ontario Fire College. The instructors will oversee two new pilot courses in incident command and exterior attack, along with training scenarios aimed at certification for the participants. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Chief Dave Paxton said the event will take place between Sept. 9-13 in three locations, which include Gary’s Towing, Thunder Bay Fire Training Centre, and the Valhalla Inn Hotel and Conference Centre. Firefighters will train in passenger vehicle extrication, apparatus equipped with a fire pump, hazardous materials operations, fire instructor, fire investigator, live fire attack, and the Warren Brinkman Being a…



