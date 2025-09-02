A Day to Mark Thousands Lost to Unregulated Toxic Drugs

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee More than 18,000 British Columbians have died due to unregulated toxic drugs in the province over the last decade. On Sunday, around 100 people gathered at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park to mourn and celebrate the lives of their lost friends and family and mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Similar gatherings were held across the province and country. At 1 p.m. the B.C. groups held a minute of silence for the dead, which was then followed by a minute where those gathered said the names of those they’d lost out loud. “We want this solemn event to shake the government as much as possible,” said Dave Hamm, vice-president of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users. “It’s a celebration of life for those…



