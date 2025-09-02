National News
Experts push for more renewable energy action in NL

September 2, 2025 228 views

By Sean Ridgeley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram As the raging wildfire season in NL begins winding down, climate change and environmental policy experts are looking to the future and urgently pushing for more action on renewable energy investments in order to minimize the damage to the climate going forward, as well as put the local economy in a secure place. While the provincial government has been trying to balance continuing oil production off NL coasts with developing renewable energy sources, experts say it is an irresponsible approach and more focus should be on the latter. “We’re in the midst of a global energy transition,” explained MUN Associate Professor at the Department of Political Science and ‘Fossilized’ author Dr. Angela Carter. “Global oil demand will be in decline and…

