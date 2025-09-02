Assembly of First Nations to lay out budget priorities during general assembly

By Brittany Hobson The federal government’s major projects legislation, closing the infrastructure gap on First Nations, and federal budget expectations are expected to be discussed at this week’s annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations. The meeting begins Wednesday in Winnipeg and marks the first time leaders from more than 600 First Nations across Canada will gather to discuss Ottawa’s legislation to fast-track major projects. It aims to shore up the Canadian economy in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, but some Indigenous leaders have opposed the law, saying it infringes on their rights. One draft resolution calls for First Nations infrastructure ventures to be included in the national push for projects. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the federal government’s upcoming budget is an opportunity…
