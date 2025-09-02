National News
ticker

Assembly of First Nations to lay out budget priorities during general assembly

September 2, 2025 191 views

By Brittany Hobson The federal government’s major projects legislation, closing the infrastructure gap on First Nations, and federal budget expectations are expected to be discussed at this week’s annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations. The meeting begins Wednesday in Winnipeg and marks the first time leaders from more than 600 First Nations across Canada will gather to discuss Ottawa’s legislation to fast-track major projects. It aims to shore up the Canadian economy in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, but some Indigenous leaders have opposed the law, saying it infringes on their rights. One draft resolution calls for First Nations infrastructure ventures to be included in the national push for projects. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the federal government’s upcoming budget is an opportunity…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Newfoundland town declares state of emergency, closes businesses as water runs out

September 2, 2025 260

A mayor near Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city says his town of about 27,000 people is…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police seeking information on attempted armed break in

September 2, 2025 243

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police (SNP) are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two individuals…

Read more