Six Nations Police seeking information on attempted armed break in

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police (SNP) are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two individuals , one armed, who attempted to break into a home on Onondaga Road. Police said the attempted break and enter occurred Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at approximately 5:52 a.m.. with the Six Nations Police responding to a call of an attempted break and enter involving a firearm on Onondaga Road. According to SNP the homeowners said they were awakened to the sounds of two people attempting to enter their home. One male suspect was carrying a firearm. The victims were able to stop the suspects from entering the home and the suspects are believed to have fled the area on foot. A police search of the immediate area was launched with no results. The…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice