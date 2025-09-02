National News
ticker

Newfoundland town declares state of emergency, closes businesses as water runs out

September 2, 2025 261 views

A mayor near Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city says his town of about 27,000 people is about to run out of water. Darrin Bent says a pipe carrying water to Conception Bay South has broken and the town’s water reserves are draining quickly. The municipality on the outskirts of St. John’s declared a state of emergency and asked all businesses to close. It also asked residents not to use water for anything other than emergencies. Bent says neighbouring towns have water tankers ready in case water is needed to put out a fire in Conception Bay South. He says it’s not clear when the broken pipe will be fixed, adding that the situation is an added stress for a community that has already spent part of the summer on evacuation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police seeking information on attempted armed break in

September 2, 2025 244

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police (SNP) are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two individuals…

Read more
National News

Assembly of First Nations to lay out budget priorities during general assembly

September 2, 2025 193

By Brittany Hobson The federal government’s major projects legislation, closing the infrastructure gap on First Nations,…

Read more