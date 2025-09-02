Two-way race in ITK presidential election

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Two candidates will be on the ballot in September for the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami presidential election. Incumbent Natan Obed will face former CBC North managing editor Kevin Kablutsiak. ITK, the national organization representing Canadian Inuit, made the announcement Friday morning, a day after the nomination deadline. The winner will be determined Sept. 18 during the organization’s annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay. Obed, 49, has been at the helm of ITK since 2015. He is the longest-serving president in the organization’s history. He won the 2015 and 2018 presidential elections, then was acclaimed in 2021 when no one ran against him. Obed announced he will run in the upcoming election as a “veteran,” despite previously saying this would be his final…
