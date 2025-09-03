National News
ticker

Fishery officers in Nova Scotia seize more than 1,000 lobster traps, make arrests

September 3, 2025 254 views

By Michael MacDonald Federal officials say fishery officers have seized more than 1,000 lobster traps off southwestern Nova Scotia since June 1 as part of a crackdown on unauthorized harvesting and illegal sales. The Fisheries Department says the seizures and resulting arrests are also aimed at ensuring the Indigenous food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery can proceed without interference. A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that charges are pending against those arrested, though it could take some time before the alleged offences are brought before the courts. The spokesperson, however, could not say whether any of the seizures or arrests were connected to Indigenous-led fisheries. The department issued a statement Tuesday saying that in the last three months, officers in southwestern Nova Scotia have inspected 61 holding facilities and released more than…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Swatting incidents hit residence and school, Haldimand OPP warn of false emergency calls

September 4, 2025 85

IHALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  A Jarvis home and Hagersville Secondary School have both been hit in…

Read more
National News

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba they will talk to First Nations first

September 3, 2025 605

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba the province will talk to…

Read more