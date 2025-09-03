Fishery officers in Nova Scotia seize more than 1,000 lobster traps, make arrests

By Michael MacDonald Federal officials say fishery officers have seized more than 1,000 lobster traps off southwestern Nova Scotia since June 1 as part of a crackdown on unauthorized harvesting and illegal sales. The Fisheries Department says the seizures and resulting arrests are also aimed at ensuring the Indigenous food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery can proceed without interference. A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that charges are pending against those arrested, though it could take some time before the alleged offences are brought before the courts. The spokesperson, however, could not say whether any of the seizures or arrests were connected to Indigenous-led fisheries. The department issued a statement Tuesday saying that in the last three months, officers in southwestern Nova Scotia have inspected 61 holding facilities and released more than…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice