Six Nations marks award winning career of the late Graham Greene

OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has issued an expression of sympathy as the community mourns the passing of noted actor, story teller and Six Nations community member Graham Greene who passed away peacefully on August 31 at the age of 73. Graham Greene’s award winning acting career made him a trailblazer for First Nations “representation in film and television, opening doors for generations to come,” SNEC said in a statement. Graham Greene is known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Best Supporting Actor in Dances with Wolves and roles in Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, and Thunderheart, that have left “a lasting impact on the industry.” Graham Greene’s award-winning career “earned him recognition as a Member of the Order of Canada, induction into Canada’s Walk…



