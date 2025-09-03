Nunatsiavut minister says Labrador Air Access Program ‘risks reinforcing existing inequities’ for Inuit

By Justin Brake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent The provincial government’s new pilot program intended to make air travel more affordable for Labrador residents “doesn’t go far enough to address the needs of Labrador Inuit communities,” Nunatsiavut Government First Minister Melva Williams said in a news release Tuesday. The Inuit government, which represents around 7,000 Inuitin or from coastal Labrador, says while the new program subsidizes a 30 per cent reduction in airfares for flights out of Labrador, it’s not equitable for Inuit living within Nunatsiavut. The Labrador Air Access Pilot Program, announced by the Liberals on Aug. 28, will subsidize 175 airline tickets per week via an online form, with an annual limit of two round trips per person. The program is intended for personal and leisure travel…
