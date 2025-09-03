Evacuation alert issued for additional properties in West Chilcotin

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune An evacuation alert has been issued for an additional 309 parcels of land in the Beef Trail Creek Fire Area 2, in and around Ulkatcho First Nation (Anahim Lake). The alert was issued at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2 to prepare residents to evacuate should wildfire conditions worsen. An evacuation order may be issued with limited notice due to fast changing conditions. Those affected should ensure they have a plan in place to transport all family members and people needing additional assistance out of the area via a designated evacuation route. Gas tanks in personal vehicles should be filled and critical items such as medications, eyeglasses, IDs and important documents should be readily available. Residents are also asked…



