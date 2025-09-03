NLPS advocates for NDSS replacement, seeks letters of support

By Claudia Culley, Local Journalism Initiative, Gabriola Sounder The Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools (NLPS) board is ramping up its advocacy efforts to replace Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS) by seeking letters of support to send to the provincial government. The board has actively advocated for NDSS’s replacement for years yet is facing challenges getting this request to the top of the government’s list of priorities amid competing interests and province-wide needs with limited money. To help prioritize NDSS, the board is working to mobilize local and regional governments, rights holders and community partners, including the Regional District of Nanaimo and Snuneymuxw, Snaw’naw’as and Stz’uminus First Nations, in writing letters to the Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Education and Child Care, copied to local MLAs. The board hopes this joint…
Related Posts
Swatting incidents hit residence and school, Haldimand OPP warn of false emergency calls
September 4, 2025 85
IHALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A Jarvis home and Hagersville Secondary School have both been hit in…
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba they will talk to First Nations first
September 3, 2025 606
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba the province will talk to…