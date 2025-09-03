National News
NLPS advocates for NDSS replacement, seeks letters of support

September 3, 2025 232 views

By Claudia Culley, Local Journalism Initiative, Gabriola Sounder The Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools (NLPS) board is ramping up its advocacy efforts to replace Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS) by seeking letters of support to send to the provincial government. The board has actively advocated for NDSS’s replacement for years yet is facing challenges getting this request to the top of the government’s list of priorities amid competing interests and province-wide needs with limited money. To help prioritize NDSS, the board is working to mobilize local and regional governments, rights holders and community partners, including the Regional District of Nanaimo and Snuneymuxw, Snaw’naw’as and Stz’uminus First Nations, in writing letters to the Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Education and Child Care, copied to local MLAs. The board hopes this joint…

