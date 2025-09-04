Former Dene national chief calls for Sahtu leaders to take action on marred Canol Trail

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Norman Yak’eula has had it with the Americans’ garbage. Having recently completed his annual hike through the Canol Heritage Trail in July, the former Dene national chief is calling on current Sahtu leaders to take charge of the cleanup, which has been repeatedly delayed. “There’s really nobody there to pay any interest to the trail, other than the Canol Youth Leadership hike we have every year,” Yak’eula told NNSL Media. “We’ve been doing that for 20 years. “I would like to see the land claim presidents take a very active interest in sitting the federal and territorial governments across the table and negotiate an operational type of budget for the Canol Heritage Trail and and create a park.” Used as a…
