Dene Nation says it wasn’t consulted on new funding for EAs

September 4, 2025 118 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The Dene Nation said it was “neither consulted nor informed” of the GNWT’s intention to put up to $14 million toward educational assistants previously funded by the federal government through Jordan’s Principle. That territorial funding, described by the GNWT as a temporary measure, was announced last week. In a news release published on Wednesday, the Dene Nation said the territory’s statement – which said Indigenous governments were “united with the GNWT in calling for action” – was misleading. The Dene Nation called for a collaborative approach to addressing education and for Indigenous Services Canada, which administers Jordan’s Principle, to work directly with Indigenous governments to develop more sustainable funding for Indigenous students’ educational supports. It also called for transparency in how…

