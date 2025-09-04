Swatting incidents hit residence and school, Haldimand OPP warn of false emergency calls

IHALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A Jarvis home and Hagersville Secondary School have both been hit in the past two days by two incidents of Emergency Call Fraud, also known as “swatting”, in Haldimand County during the past two days. The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a residence on Haldimand Road 53 near Jarvis on September 2, 2025, at about 8:10 p.m. to a report of a bomb threat. Haldimand OPP received a similar call of a bomb threate at about 1:35 p.m., Wednesday Aug., 3 pushing a Hagersville school into a lockdown. Haldiand OPp said in both incidents, 9-1-1 calls were made to report emergencies, which required police and other emergency resources to attend only to find upon arrival the information provided by the caller…



