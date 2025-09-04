National News
ticker

Swatting incidents hit residence and school, Haldimand OPP warn of false emergency calls

September 4, 2025 85 views

IHALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  A Jarvis home and Hagersville Secondary School have both been hit in the past two days  by two incidents of Emergency Call Fraud, also known as “swatting”, in Haldimand County during the past two days. The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a residence on Haldimand Road 53 near Jarvis on September 2, 2025, at about 8:10 p.m. to a report of a bomb threat. Haldimand OPP received a similar call of a bomb threate at about 1:35 p.m.,  Wednesday Aug., 3  pushing a Hagersville school into a lockdown. Haldiand OPp said in both incidents, 9-1-1 calls were made to report emergencies, which required police and other emergency resources to attend only to find upon arrival the information provided by the caller…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba they will talk to First Nations first

September 3, 2025 606

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Assembly of First Nations in Manitoba the province will talk to…

Read more
National News

Fishery officers in Nova Scotia seize more than 1,000 lobster traps, make arrests

September 3, 2025 255

By Michael MacDonald Federal officials say fishery officers have seized more than 1,000 lobster traps off…

Read more