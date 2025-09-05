‘We send strength’: James Smith Cree Nation offers condolences to Hollow Water

-CP-Messages of condolences and support poured in for a Manitoba First Nation after a mass stabbing on Thursday, including from a First Nation in Saskatchewan that experienced one of its own exactly three years earlier. Police say eight people were found severely injured in two homes on Hollow Water First Nation, northeast of Winnipeg. An 18-year-old woman died while the suspect, her 26-year-old brother, died after the stolen vehicle he was driving collided with a vehicle driven by a police officer responding to the attack. Police are continuing to investigate the violence that shook the community of about 500 people on the east shore of Lake Winnipeg. The attack took place exactly three years after a mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and the nearby community…



