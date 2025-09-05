Memoir gives voice to Sixties Scoop experience of being raised outside of Indigenous culture

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Children Like Us: A Métis Woman’s Memoir of Family, Identity and Walking Herself Home is Brittany Penner’s account of being adopted as a baby by a Mennonite family in Manitoba and searching for her birth parents. Such an adoption practise—having white families raise Indigenous children—continues, points out Penner, who is now 36 years old. “I really keep thinking about…how many children and teenagers are still facing realities like this where…they have been cut off from their first families, where they’re being raised outside of their culture, and how it’s not something that’s in the past. It is something that is still very present across our country today,” said Penner, who has Anishinaabe, Cree and European settler lineage. When Penner started writing her…



