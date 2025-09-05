Man who killed sister in Manitoba mass stabbing was out on bail: court records

National News
By Steve Lambert The man police say killed his sister and attacked several others with a knife on Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba was out on bail. Court records show Tyrone Simard, 26, was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief for alleged offences that happened June 8. He was also facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching from alleged incidents in 2017. The records show a Winnipeg court granted his release June 12 on both matters with various conditions, including a curfew and an order not to use drugs or alcohol or to possess weapons. He was also ordered not to contact four people. Simard was asked whether he understood the conditions. “Yes,” he told the court. Records also show Simard pleaded…

