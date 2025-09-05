National News
ticker

Local emergency declared over B.C. fire that shut highway as evacuation orders expand

September 5, 2025 147 views

Three British Columbia wildfires, including a blaze that forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway, have prompted local officials to issue new evacuation orders. The Fraser Valley Regional District says it has declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order for the Coquihalla Lakes Lodge and the Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club site due to the Mine Creek fire that shut the highway on Wednesday. Traffic between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior has been further disrupted with a vehicle crash closing Highway 1 just north of Hope, leaving Highway 3 as the only main road route eastward. The 19-square-kilometre Mine Creek fire had already triggered an evacuation order and other alerts from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for properties along the highway. Two fires have also triggered…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OPP believe swatting calls coming from outside of Canada after third call hits

September 5, 2025 212

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have found themselves investigating a third…

Read more
National News

Peru rejects creation of Amazon reserve to protect uncontacted tribes, drawing Indigenous outcry

September 5, 2025 165

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s Congress rejected Friday a proposal to create a…

Read more