Local emergency declared over B.C. fire that shut highway as evacuation orders expand

Three British Columbia wildfires, including a blaze that forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway, have prompted local officials to issue new evacuation orders. The Fraser Valley Regional District says it has declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order for the Coquihalla Lakes Lodge and the Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club site due to the Mine Creek fire that shut the highway on Wednesday. Traffic between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior has been further disrupted with a vehicle crash closing Highway 1 just north of Hope, leaving Highway 3 as the only main road route eastward. The 19-square-kilometre Mine Creek fire had already triggered an evacuation order and other alerts from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for properties along the highway. Two fires have also triggered…



