More resources needed for First Nations cancer screening, treatment: report

September 5, 2025 143 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — People living in Indigenous communities across a vast swath of Northwestern Ontario are more at risk of dying from certain cancers, in large part due to a lack of resources for close-to-home screening and treatment. That’s one conclusion drawn by a new peer-reviewed study released by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority. The organization serves 33 First Nations, most of which are remote, across Northwestern Ontario. It provides things like primary care, counselling, accommodations, transportation and other services, according to its website. “We (hear) from communities quite often that people have cancer and they get a late diagnosis, and then they pass away before treatment can be provided,” said Janet Gordon, the health authority’s vice president of community…

