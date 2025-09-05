National News
‘Exciting day’ at Goose Lake as Nunavut’s fourth mine begins production

September 5, 2025 140 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News More than 300 people gathered Thursday at a big white tent in the middle of the Kitikmeot tundra to celebrate the grand opening of Nunavut’s newest gold mine. “You are now part of Canadian mining history,” William Lytle, B2Gold’s senior vice-president and chief operating officer told the crowd. Many were wearing B2Gold baseball caps made to mark the long-awaited occasion. Goose Mine is located in the Back River area, about 400 kilometres south of Cambridge Bay. It was first identified as a potential gold mine site in 1982. After a decades-long approval process, ownership change and three years of construction, the mine was ready for its first gold pour in July and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The mine is expected…

