National News
ticker

Ambulance service liable after man dies of nut allergy after hospital transfer delay

September 5, 2025 189 views

A Quebec ambulance service is on the hook for $442,000 in damages for not following protocols, leading to the death of an 18-year-old man after a reaction to a nut allergy. Urgences-santé was ordered by Quebec Superior Court to pay to the family of Nutin McFarland, who died even though he became ill less than a kilometre from a Montreal hospital. McFarland was an 18-year-old Innu man who had moved to Montreal from the Maliotenam Innu reserve, located near the town of Sept-Îles, to attend junior college. He was otherwise healthy but had a peanut and tree nut allergy. While visiting the residence of his girlfriend’s father in Verdun, a Montreal suburb, he suffered an anaphylactic reaction after eating a tuna sandwich he found in the fridge. The hospital was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OPP believe swatting calls coming from outside of Canada after third call hits

September 5, 2025 212

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have found themselves investigating a third…

Read more
National News

Peru rejects creation of Amazon reserve to protect uncontacted tribes, drawing Indigenous outcry

September 5, 2025 165

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s Congress rejected Friday a proposal to create a…

Read more