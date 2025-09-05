Ambulance service liable after man dies of nut allergy after hospital transfer delay

A Quebec ambulance service is on the hook for $442,000 in damages for not following protocols, leading to the death of an 18-year-old man after a reaction to a nut allergy. Urgences-santé was ordered by Quebec Superior Court to pay to the family of Nutin McFarland, who died even though he became ill less than a kilometre from a Montreal hospital. McFarland was an 18-year-old Innu man who had moved to Montreal from the Maliotenam Innu reserve, located near the town of Sept-Îles, to attend junior college. He was otherwise healthy but had a peanut and tree nut allergy. While visiting the residence of his girlfriend’s father in Verdun, a Montreal suburb, he suffered an anaphylactic reaction after eating a tuna sandwich he found in the fridge. The hospital was…



