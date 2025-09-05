National News
Peru rejects creation of Amazon reserve to protect uncontacted tribes, drawing Indigenous outcry

September 5, 2025 165 views

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s Congress rejected Friday a proposal to create a long-delayed Amazon reserve meant to protect uncontacted Indigenous tribes living in voluntary isolation along the border with Brazil. Advocates for the reserve say the decision leaves the remote forest vulnerable to logging, mining and other incursions, and deals a setback to a plan that has languished for more than two decades despite legal obligations to establish it. Francisco Hernández Cayetano, president of the Federation of Ticuna and Yagua Communities of the Lower Amazon, said the commission’s rejection “shows its anti-Indigenous face in the 21st century” and signals it does not care about “the environment, the water, the culture and everything as a whole.” He told The Associated Press that without Indigenous peoples, the Amazon…

