OPP believe swatting calls coming from outside of Canada after third call hits

September 5, 2025 212 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have found themselves investigating a third incident of an Emergency Fraud Call (swatting) . Just days after investiging two fraud calls, one involving a local high school,  Haldimand County OPP responded to a residence on Haldimand Road 53 near Jarvis Thursday September 4, 2025, at about 8:20 p.m.after receiving a report of a family dispute. The investigation determined that there was no emergency and no threat to public safety. Investigators believe all three calls are connected to the same individual or individuals. Haldimand County Major Crime Unit members have been called in and are assisting with the sequence of incidents and have reason to believe that these calls are being generated from a remote location outside of Canada using Voice…

